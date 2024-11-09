Sign up
Photo 818
Breakfast; I chose the Muesli, honestly!
Today's 2024 ONE WEEK ONLY challenge is Food photography
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
1
1
365
X-T5
9th November 2024 8:13am
Public
food
,
owo-7
Susan Wakely
ace
I am sure that there are some who would start the day with chocolate
November 9th, 2024
