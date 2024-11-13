Sign up
Photo 821
Self-portrait
Kathy challenged me to make "a still life or portrait using the style of Rembrandt lighting" as this is perhaps my all-time favourite style of portraiture, especially using natural window light, I loved doing this challenge.
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
self-portrait
,
selfie
,
get-pushed-641
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@randystreat
Here you go Kathy, hope you like it.
November 14th, 2024
JackieR
ace
I had the same challenge!! I struggled to get the diamond/patch under the eye too.
November 14th, 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I like your attempt. I do think that wearing spectacles makes it harder to achieve the triangle under the eye due to reflection.
November 14th, 2024
