Self-portrait by allsop
Self-portrait

Kathy challenged me to make "a still life or portrait using the style of Rembrandt lighting" as this is perhaps my all-time favourite style of portraiture, especially using natural window light, I loved doing this challenge.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
@randystreat Here you go Kathy, hope you like it.
November 14th, 2024  
I had the same challenge!! I struggled to get the diamond/patch under the eye too.
November 14th, 2024  
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I like your attempt. I do think that wearing spectacles makes it harder to achieve the triangle under the eye due to reflection.
November 14th, 2024  
