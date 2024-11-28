Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 823
Still Life
JackieR challenged me to do "a still live in the style of an old master" the trouble is I don't have the proper props to properly produce this! So this is a modernist take on the challenge.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2667
photos
59
followers
84
following
225% complete
View this month »
816
817
818
819
820
821
822
823
Latest from all albums
786
787
788
71
789
790
823
791
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
28th November 2024 8:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
still life
,
memento
,
mori
,
get-pushed-643
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Here you go, but not the best match to the theme.
November 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close