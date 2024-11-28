Previous
Still Life by allsop
Still Life

JackieR challenged me to do "a still live in the style of an old master" the trouble is I don't have the proper props to properly produce this! So this is a modernist take on the challenge.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Here you go, but not the best match to the theme.
November 29th, 2024  
