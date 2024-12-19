Sign up
Photo 824
Christmas Lights
kali challenged me to "photograph out of focus Christmas lights" it is amazing what you can see when you look closely and I quite like the effect.
19th December 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
817
818
819
820
821
822
823
824
806
807
808
809
810
811
824
812
365
X-T5
Taken: 19th December 2024 6:25pm
Public
christmas
,
lights
,
get-pushed-646
,
abstractn
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@kali66
I loved having a go at this one it was fun to do, so thanks for the challenge.
December 20th, 2024
Suzanne
Nice one!
December 20th, 2024
