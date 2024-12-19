Previous
Christmas Lights by allsop
Photo 824

Christmas Lights

kali challenged me to "photograph out of focus Christmas lights" it is amazing what you can see when you look closely and I quite like the effect.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
225% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@kali66 I loved having a go at this one it was fun to do, so thanks for the challenge.
December 20th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Nice one!
December 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact