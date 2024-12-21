Previous
Alfie enjoying a lick of Bailey's by allsop
Photo 825

Alfie enjoying a lick of Bailey's

Son David helping Alfie to a Pre-Christmas drink!
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
226% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact