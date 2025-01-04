Previous
Next
Modern day obsession with the news by allsop
Photo 826

Modern day obsession with the news

For some time now I have developed a major dislike for how we seem to be obsessed with the so-called "News" either in print, on the T.V. or online. So much so that I find myself reading/watching it less each day.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
226% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Me too, and I'm feeling so peaceful
January 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact