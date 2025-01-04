Sign up
Photo 826
Modern day obsession with the news
For some time now I have developed a major dislike for how we seem to be obsessed with the so-called "News" either in print, on the T.V. or online. So much so that I find myself reading/watching it less each day.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
1
1
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Photo Details
Tags
newspaper
,
curse-9
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Me too, and I'm feeling so peaceful
January 8th, 2025
