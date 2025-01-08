Previous
Rising Light by allsop
Photo 826

Rising Light

Susan @wakelys challenged me to "do something for the ETSOOI challenge etsooi-162" so I thought I would have a go at doing something with this rather boring photo (left) of a candle holder.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
226% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Sweet little light has been given the ETSOOI nicely.
January 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact