Photo 826
Rising Light
Susan
@wakelys
challenged me to "do something for the ETSOOI challenge etsooi-162" so I thought I would have a go at doing something with this rather boring photo (left) of a candle holder.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
light
candle-holder
etsooi-162
Susan Wakely
Sweet little light has been given the ETSOOI nicely.
January 8th, 2025
