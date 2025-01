Francoise @francoise challenged me to illustrate a nursery rhyme so I chose 'Brush Your Teeth'. If you would like to sing along here is a link, but don't sing whilst brushing it gets messy!Brush your teethBrush your teeth, brush your teeth,Give them all a treat.Brush up and down and all around,To keep them clean and neat.In the morning and at night,Clean them twice a day.Brush up and down and all around,Keep fillings well away.