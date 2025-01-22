Sign up
Photo 829
Brush Your Teeth
Francoise
@francoise
challenged me to illustrate a nursery rhyme so I chose 'Brush Your Teeth'. If you would like to sing along here is a link, but don't sing whilst brushing it gets messy!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/teach/school-radio/articles/zv33hbk.
Brush your teeth
Brush your teeth, brush your teeth,
Give them all a treat.
Brush up and down and all around,
To keep them clean and neat.
In the morning and at night,
Clean them twice a day.
Brush up and down and all around,
Keep fillings well away.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2727
photos
60
followers
85
following
teeth
,
get-pushed-651
,
nursery_rhyme
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@francoise
This was fun, thanks for the challenge.
January 22nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great response to the challenge.
January 22nd, 2025
