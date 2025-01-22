Previous
Brush Your Teeth

Francoise @francoise challenged me to illustrate a nursery rhyme so I chose 'Brush Your Teeth'. If you would like to sing along here is a link, but don't sing whilst brushing it gets messy!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/teach/school-radio/articles/zv33hbk.

Brush your teeth
Brush your teeth, brush your teeth,
Give them all a treat.
Brush up and down and all around,
To keep them clean and neat.

In the morning and at night,
Clean them twice a day.
Brush up and down and all around,
Keep fillings well away.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@francoise This was fun, thanks for the challenge.
January 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great response to the challenge.
January 22nd, 2025  
