Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 832
The Senedd
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2745
photos
62
followers
86
following
227% complete
View this month »
825
826
827
828
829
830
831
832
Latest from all albums
853
854
855
856
857
858
832
859
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 350D DIGITAL
Taken
12th February 2006 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
cardiff
,
senedd
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close