Photo 834
A glass full of Winter's Reward
I love snowdrops and Crocuses, they look so delicate but are hardy plants that survive in the coldest weathers.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details
Tags
crocus
snowdrop
flora
sixws-154
Susan Wakely
So lovely and nicely presented.
February 23rd, 2025
JackieR 🤓
Gorgeous light!!
February 23rd, 2025
