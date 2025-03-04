Previous
Crocuses by allsop
Photo 837

Crocuses

What a beautiful plant the crocus is.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
229% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Nice lighting choice. Yes, they are stunning pieces of nature's artwork. Looking out of my window, they are all in bloom now. Not for long, but glorious while it lasts.
March 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautifully presented.
March 4th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
What a beautiful composition
March 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact