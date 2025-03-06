Sign up
Photo 838
Mango
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
2
1
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Views
6
6
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
6th March 2025 8:20am
Tags
fruit
,
mango
Casablanca
ace
Oh my word, this makes me want one! Beautifully taken
March 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous lighting.
March 6th, 2025
