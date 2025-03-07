Sign up
Photo 839
Inside of a builder's rubbish shute.
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
1
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
2783
photos
63
followers
88
following
832
833
834
835
836
837
838
839
885
837
886
887
838
888
839
889
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X70
Taken
6th March 2025 7:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
shute
,
sixws-154
Casablanca
ace
That's very nicely seen
March 7th, 2025
