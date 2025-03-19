Mystery Tunnel?

A small tunnel has appeared in my garden overnight and I do not know what has caused it. The picture on the left is the entrance to it (you can see where the soil has been thrown up) and the one on the right looks like the exit. The two are connected by a slight, but obvious, depression in the ground. The two are 2 meters apart. I would love to know what creature dug this, if anyone has any ideas?



I do have an old camera trap which I will try to set up which hopefully will catch something, but I didn't have much success with it when I used it a few years ago!



Many thanks for any help folk may be able to give.



