Previous
'Christus Rex' Southwell Minster by allsop
Photo 842

'Christus Rex' Southwell Minster

Especially for @casablanca. I got the top photo from the Southwell Mister website as I also did with the description which reads: "Under the barrel vaulting and above the great arch at the east end of the Nave is Christus Rex. Made of elm and oak and overlaid with burnished copper and gold leaf, it is 10 feet tall and weighs 7 cwts. Christus Rex was created by Peter Eugene Ball in 1987."

The second photo is one I made with a lot of post-processing for a set of postcards. I have been very privileged to have climbed the many stairs to above the barrel vaulting and so could look down from above the sculpture, a fantastic experience.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
230% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What a striking statue. I don't think the artist is the same as the style is slightly different, but next time I am in Winchester I shall ask and see what information I can get.

That must have been amazing to view it from above like that. I like your post processed image.
March 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact