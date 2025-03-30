'Christus Rex' Southwell Minster

Especially for @casablanca. I got the top photo from the Southwell Mister website as I also did with the description which reads: "Under the barrel vaulting and above the great arch at the east end of the Nave is Christus Rex. Made of elm and oak and overlaid with burnished copper and gold leaf, it is 10 feet tall and weighs 7 cwts. Christus Rex was created by Peter Eugene Ball in 1987."
The second photo is one I made with a lot of post-processing for a set of postcards. I have been very privileged to have climbed the many stairs to above the barrel vaulting and so could look down from above the sculpture, a fantastic experience.
That must have been amazing to view it from above like that. I like your post processed image.