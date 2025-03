Eid al-Fitr 2025 The Qu'ran

Sending greetings to all of the Islamic Faith who are celebrating Eid al-Fitr the Festival of the breaking of the Fast". There are some lovely traditions associated with these major festival including visiting family and friends exchanging stories and expressing love and affection. These visits often include gift exchanges, shared meals, and joyful celebrations in each other’s company. Besides uniting families and communities, visiting family and friends symbolizes Muslim values and traditions.