Scrap metal meets Wood meets Blossom by allsop
Photo 844

Scrap metal meets Wood meets Blossom

It really is amazing what folk leave outside their houses (or in this case a neighbour's house).
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I guess they have the hope someone will find it useful or cash-worthy and take it away! Plumber advised us to leave our old boiler outside the house on the drive and someone would take it....sure enough they did!
April 7th, 2025  
