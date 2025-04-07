Sign up
Photo 844
Scrap metal meets Wood meets Blossom
It really is amazing what folk leave outside their houses (or in this case a neighbour's house).
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
tree
blossom
wood
metal
sixws-155
scenesoftheroad-74
curse-11
Casablanca 🇬🇧
I guess they have the hope someone will find it useful or cash-worthy and take it away! Plumber advised us to leave our old boiler outside the house on the drive and someone would take it....sure enough they did!
April 7th, 2025
