Two Questions

These two images are of the back of my Amitāyus Buddha but I have no idea either the language (I thought it may be Tibetan but now do not think it is) or what it translates as. If there is anyone out there who knows the language I would be most grateful for any help they can give in solving this mystery for me. Many thanks in advance.
I studied Iconography as one of my modules at degree, but it is a looooong time ago! I am much clearer on examples of The Tree of Life as that was our lecturer's particular penchant!
Thanks again for your help.