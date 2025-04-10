Previous
Two Questions by allsop
Photo 845

Two Questions

These two images are of the back of my Amitāyus Buddha but I have no idea either the language (I thought it may be Tibetan but now do not think it is) or what it translates as. If there is anyone out there who knows the language I would be most grateful for any help they can give in solving this mystery for me. Many thanks in advance.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
231% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
From what I understand, which may or may not be correct, the two lower symbols are in Thai Khom script and are two syllables: Bud and Dha or Dho. So it probably reads Buddha or Buddho. The central symbol looks like the "unalome" Yan symbol, which represents a path of enlightenment.

I studied Iconography as one of my modules at degree, but it is a looooong time ago! I am much clearer on examples of The Tree of Life as that was our lecturer's particular penchant!
April 10th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca Well, somehow I thought you might come up trumps! That is most interesting and makes perfect sense. From what I can remember I was led to believe when I acquired it that it was from Tibet, it was not new by any means, so I suppose it could have been owned but not made by a Tibetan. Fascinating, if only it could speak.

Thanks again for your help.
April 10th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
So interesting, and I’m not surprised Casablanca had the answer. A woman of many talents.
April 10th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@illinilass You are right there!
April 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact