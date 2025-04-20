Easter Greetings 2025 Noli Me Tangere

Wishing all a very happy, blessed and peaceful Easter.



Fra Angelico's fresco 'Noli Me Tangere" painted a series of frescoes for the Dominican friars at San Marcos where he himself was a friar. This particular representation of the Risen Christ appearing to Mary Magdalene is in Cell 1 of the Friary.



According to the Gospel according to John Mary Magdalene is alone in the garden and tells how she mistook the Risen Christ for a gardener (John 20:1-2, 11-18). When she did recognise him, she reached out to him, saying "Rabbouni." "Do not touch me," Christ said in response—in the Vulgate—"Noli Me Tangere". Hence the subject's name.