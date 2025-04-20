Previous
Easter Greetings 2025 Noli Me Tangere by allsop
Photo 846

Easter Greetings 2025 Noli Me Tangere

Wishing all a very happy, blessed and peaceful Easter.

Fra Angelico's fresco 'Noli Me Tangere" painted a series of frescoes for the Dominican friars at San Marcos where he himself was a friar. This particular representation of the Risen Christ appearing to Mary Magdalene is in Cell 1 of the Friary.

According to the Gospel according to John Mary Magdalene is alone in the garden and tells how she mistook the Risen Christ for a gardener (John 20:1-2, 11-18). When she did recognise him, she reached out to him, saying "Rabbouni." "Do not touch me," Christ said in response—in the Vulgate—"Noli Me Tangere". Hence the subject's name.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
231% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact