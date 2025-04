Many thanks to Mark and JackieR, @markp @30pics4jackiesdiamond who recommended an App (PhotoScape X) with which to crop circular images that I can use when post-processing photos made with my new fisheye lens to cut out extraneous material (e.g.fingers) around the edges of the image but retain the circular format. The original with fingers on the left and the circularly cropped version on the right.I am pleased with the results although not quite perfect cropping but with practice will be fine.Thanks MarkP and JackeR