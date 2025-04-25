Previous
First ever alcoholic drink? by allsop
Photo 848

First ever alcoholic drink?

Eldest grandson turned 18 this week but even I am not that gullible to believe this is his first ever alcoholic drink. I have seen some photos to prove it!
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
232% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Oh well it’s now official and above board.
April 25th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@wakelys I guess your “not” is a typo and should be “now”?
April 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
@allsop all corrected and not a drop had been consumed.
April 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact