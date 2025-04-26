Fisheye Lens Experiment 1

See also 365 image for 27th. April.



Experimenting with fisheye lens and post-production especially cropping. This is a lens that has a 225 degree angle of view which means it is very easy to get fingers and feet in the image! There are ways of mitigating it but still get the occasional stray in. I have found a 2 second timer delay helps a lot as does holding the camera away from the body as much as possible but I am going to try a couple of other things as well, possibly a small tripod which I can hold may work.



I love there way the road in both directions has been capture especially in the oblong crop. Amazing!