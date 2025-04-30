Sign up
Photo 851
White, Yellow and Green
Vanhouttei Spirea blooms in early spring and thus provides nectar for bees and other pollinators at a time when food sources can be scarce, an early food source in the ecosystem. Beautiful blooms as well!
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
shrub
flora
vanhouttei spirea
