White, Yellow and Green by allsop
White, Yellow and Green

Vanhouttei Spirea blooms in early spring and thus provides nectar for bees and other pollinators at a time when food sources can be scarce, an early food source in the ecosystem. Beautiful blooms as well!
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
