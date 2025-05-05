Previous
Fisheye Lens Quirk by allsop
Fisheye Lens Quirk

You can get some pretty unusual and interesting effects from a fisheye lens some are worth keeping and others are not. I love the light leakage colours round this image. I am interested in what others think of this.
Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
The wispy prism around the perimeter is fascinating. I feel like I am a spy hiding away and watching someone secretly....
May 5th, 2025  
