Previous
Photo 852
Fisheye Lens Quirk
You can get some pretty unusual and interesting effects from a fisheye lens some are worth keeping and others are not. I love the light leakage colours round this image. I am interested in what others think of this.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
landscape
,
fisheye lens
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
The wispy prism around the perimeter is fascinating. I feel like I am a spy hiding away and watching someone secretly....
May 5th, 2025
