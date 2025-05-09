Previous
Pink Shoe by allsop
Photo 853

Pink Shoe

One for the EOTB challenge.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
233% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Has this lovely bannister been repaired with sellotape?
May 9th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@wakelys I wondered that! I can't imagine what it could be there for but it seems unlikely to be used to repair something as strong as this bannister,
May 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact