Photo 854
A flower bouquet for 80 years
As part of our eldest son's 80th. birthday present for Beryl he is sending a bouquet of flowers every month to his mother, a beautiful idea and she loves them.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
flora
,
sixws-156
