The Aliens are invading our world by allsop
The Aliens are invading our world

I know someone who fervently believes that "The Men in Black" films are based on fact, he even cites the behaviour of USA 45/47 as proof positive aliens are fit and well and living amongst us.
Susan Wakely
An interesting thought.
May 25th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
I probably still fall among those who think it is creative fantasy, but it is still a genre I thoroughly enjoy.

Met some flat earthers the other day......I really didn't think they existed for real these days, but they do!
May 25th, 2025  
