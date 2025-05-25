Sign up
Photo 856
The Aliens are invading our world
I know someone who fervently believes that "The Men in Black" films are based on fact, he even cites the behaviour of USA 45/47 as proof positive aliens are fit and well and living amongst us.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Susan Wakely
ace
An interesting thought.
May 25th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I probably still fall among those who think it is creative fantasy, but it is still a genre I thoroughly enjoy.
Met some flat earthers the other day......I really didn't think they existed for real these days, but they do!
May 25th, 2025
Met some flat earthers the other day......I really didn't think they existed for real these days, but they do!