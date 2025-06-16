Alfie recovering from his near-death experience

Last Friday week we had to rush Alfie to the vet as he suddenly couldn't support himself and had a very high heart rate together with fast breathing, way up temperature and diarrhoea. We all, including the vet people, thought he was dying but we didn't give up. After two hours of treatment when they pumped antibiotics, pain killers and fluids into him (all the time being cuddled n the floor by one of the nurses) he improved sufficiently to be able to take him home. Ten days later he is much more like his normal self although a lot slower than he was, but even that is improving now Today he goes to have his bandage off which he had to have to prevent him licking the cannula site. Here he is being comforted by one of our sons.