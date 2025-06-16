Previous
Alfie recovering from his near-death experience by allsop
Photo 859

Alfie recovering from his near-death experience

Last Friday week we had to rush Alfie to the vet as he suddenly couldn't support himself and had a very high heart rate together with fast breathing, way up temperature and diarrhoea. We all, including the vet people, thought he was dying but we didn't give up. After two hours of treatment when they pumped antibiotics, pain killers and fluids into him (all the time being cuddled n the floor by one of the nurses) he improved sufficiently to be able to take him home. Ten days later he is much more like his normal self although a lot slower than he was, but even that is improving now Today he goes to have his bandage off which he had to have to prevent him licking the cannula site. Here he is being comforted by one of our sons.
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
235% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Aw poor Alfie and so worrying for you all.
June 16th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Awww, poor Alfie, do they know why?? And are you ok after this experience??
June 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact