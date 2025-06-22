Sign up
Photo 862
Car Hanging
I find it fascinating what folk hang in their cars, this red beauty would distract me I am sure if it were mine. I can see, however, that car hangings (is there a word fr them?) may develop into a nice little project' see how it goes.
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Susan Wakely
I wouldn’t be able to drive with that distraction.
June 22nd, 2025
