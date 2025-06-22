Previous
Car Hanging by allsop
Photo 862

Car Hanging

I find it fascinating what folk hang in their cars, this red beauty would distract me I am sure if it were mine. I can see, however, that car hangings (is there a word fr them?) may develop into a nice little project' see how it goes.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
236% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I wouldn’t be able to drive with that distraction.
June 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact