Photo 863
Car Hanging 2
Once you start looking for these things they are everywhere; it's like when you get a new car and see others the same all the time!
Definitely a new project for me...promise I won't post them all though :-)
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
3
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
2992
photos
62
followers
85
following
856
857
858
859
860
861
862
863
992
993
994
995
862
996
997
863
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Tags
reflection
,
street
,
car hanging
JackieR
ace
You're going to having fun!!
June 23rd, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Think and hope so.
June 23rd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous reflections
June 23rd, 2025
