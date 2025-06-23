Previous
Car Hanging 2 by allsop
Photo 863

Car Hanging 2

Once you start looking for these things they are everywhere; it's like when you get a new car and see others the same all the time!
Definitely a new project for me...promise I won't post them all though :-)
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
JackieR ace
You're going to having fun!!
June 23rd, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Think and hope so.
June 23rd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous reflections
June 23rd, 2025  
