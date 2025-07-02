Sign up
Photo 864
Keeping cool in Nice
Not taken by me (youngest son took it) but wanted to share. This is my two eldest grandchildren enjoying the cooling waters of Nice on Monday where they are on holiday.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
portrait
,
sea
Susan Wakely
The best place to be while the sun shines.
July 2nd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
As the song says "it's so much nicer in Nice!"
July 2nd, 2025
