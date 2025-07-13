Previous
The Street Singer by allsop
Photo 865

The Street Singer

Another photograph of the singer I saw yesterday
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
236% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely candid.
July 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact