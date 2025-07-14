Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 866
Coffee Shop Roof
It was like being inside a greenhouse!
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
3020
photos
60
followers
83
following
237% complete
View this month »
859
860
861
862
863
864
865
866
Latest from all albums
274
1014
1015
1016
865
1017
866
1018
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
metal
,
vault
,
architecture-15
Susan Wakely
ace
I hope that it was well ventilated.
July 14th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oof, looks hot, for sure!
July 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close