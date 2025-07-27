Previous
Princesse fourmis Lasius by allsop
Photo 868

Princesse fourmis Lasius

These pesky little creatures seem to have taken a liking to my house during this hot weather we have been having. I thought they were flies until I looked them up and found that they are in fact flying ants.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of this pesky creature.
July 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome close-up
July 27th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Really detailed close up.
July 27th, 2025  
Jim R ace
@allssop Thank you for the challenge you gave me for get pushed. Comox is approximately 150 km north of me. I will not be able to get there in the coming week. However, I am due for a drive up island. I will endeavour to get to Comox in the next few weeks and take the photos for you. This will give a purpose for the drive. I will do the monochrome this week. For your challenge this week I would like you to take a photo that represents a side of England that I always enjoyed when I visited. Depending on what is near you, take a photo of a very traditional stone church and yard, or a photo of a cottage in the style of Helen Allingham, or a photo of a traditional British local pub. These subjects are a large part of the reason I have watched all the episodes of Heartbeat and of Midsomer Murders. Have fun.
July 27th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@jnr Thank you for your extrodinary kind offer to take a drive to Comox; one day I would love to make a trip myself to pay my respects to Great Uncle Herbert but it is becoming increasingly unlikely that I will be able to do so. His is a remarkable story.Thank you for your challenge I will enjoy completing it.
July 28th, 2025  
