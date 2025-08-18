Previous
Strange happenings in the Allsop garden by allsop
Photo 871

Strange happenings in the Allsop garden

These two balls have appeared in my garden overnight, they could not have been thrown there as they are too far away from the road or next door garden. Actually the blue one appeared three days ago but disappeared after one night but now is back in a totally different area of the garden! Obviously they must have been brought here by some animal or other my guess is foxes. If they are still here later I will get a camera trap set up and see if I catch anything. BTW I haven't bought either of these balls.
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
238% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Yes I’m guessing a pesky fox.
August 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact