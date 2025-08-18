Strange happenings in the Allsop garden

These two balls have appeared in my garden overnight, they could not have been thrown there as they are too far away from the road or next door garden. Actually the blue one appeared three days ago but disappeared after one night but now is back in a totally different area of the garden! Obviously they must have been brought here by some animal or other my guess is foxes. If they are still here later I will get a camera trap set up and see if I catch anything. BTW I haven't bought either of these balls.