Focus on Flora by allsop
Focus on Flora

Suzanne challenged me to respond "to the phrase 'a simple shift in focus' " I found this more challenging than I first thought and in the process learnt a few things about camera settings, lens choice and composition. So a big thank you to Suzanne.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
@ankers70 Hope this meets your challenge, one that I found to be a good learning challenge. Cheers.
