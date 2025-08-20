Sign up
Photo 872
Focus on Flora
Suzanne challenged me to respond "to the phrase 'a simple shift in focus' " I found this more challenging than I first thought and in the process learnt a few things about camera settings, lens choice and composition. So a big thank you to Suzanne.
20th Aug 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@ankers70
Hope this meets your challenge, one that I found to be a good learning challenge. Cheers.
August 20th, 2025
