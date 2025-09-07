Previous
Blood Moon Sky by allsop
Photo 873

Blood Moon Sky

Well that was a disappointment, this is the nearest we got to seeing the Blood Moon.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ditto! Moonrise here was 19.28. Eclipse was done by 19.52 but because of our built up area and no horizon visible, we don't usually glimpse the moon until at least 2 - 3 hours after it rises. Hey ho!
September 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colours nonetheless.
September 8th, 2025  
