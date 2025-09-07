Sign up
Previous
Photo 873
Blood Moon Sky
Well that was a disappointment, this is the nearest we got to seeing the Blood Moon.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
2
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
7th September 2025 7:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
cloud
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ditto! Moonrise here was 19.28. Eclipse was done by 19.52 but because of our built up area and no horizon visible, we don't usually glimpse the moon until at least 2 - 3 hours after it rises. Hey ho!
September 8th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colours nonetheless.
September 8th, 2025
