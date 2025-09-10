Sign up
Photo 874
Upside Down Buddhas
northy challenged me to get inspiration from the term “upside down” this is the result. I am sure that we have all experienced times when our world feels upside down.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
buddha
,
buddhism
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@northy
Not very imaginative I know but hope it meets your challenge.
September 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A frequent feeling.
September 10th, 2025
