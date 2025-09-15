Previous
Two in their Autumn years by allsop
Two in their Autumn years

Bearing in mind that the seasons are changing from Summer to Autumn Jim R challenged me to make "a photo expressing the change of season, either figuratively or literally." So here is my first tentative attempt at the former.
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Susan Wakely ace
I love your interpretation.
September 15th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@jnr Hope this meets your challenge, I will probably have another go later in the week.
September 15th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Two happy new buddies, older and wiser and content to be together!
September 15th, 2025  
