Photo 877
Two in their Autumn years
Bearing in mind that the seasons are changing from Summer to Autumn Jim R challenged me to make "a photo expressing the change of season, either figuratively or literally." So here is my first tentative attempt at the former.
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th September 2025 6:49am
self-portrait
dog
portrait
pug
get-pushed-685
Susan Wakely
I love your interpretation.
September 15th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@jnr
Hope this meets your challenge, I will probably have another go later in the week.
September 15th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Two happy new buddies, older and wiser and content to be together!
September 15th, 2025
