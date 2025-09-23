Previous
Paint your palette blue and grey by allsop
Paint your palette blue and grey

Suzanne challenged me to take "a line from Don McLean's song 'Vincent' and illustrating it or amplifying it in a manner of your choosing". Wow, what a challenge! I had not registered Don McLean's song but must have heard it sometime, the lyrics are very moving and now an idea is kicking around in my head to make a series of photographs illustrating the whole of the song. So many thanks to Suzanne for this challenge.

The small part of the song that this image references is in vers 1:

"Starry, starry night.
Paint your palette blue and grey,
Look out on a summer's day,
With eyes that know the darkness in my soul.
Shadows on the hills,
Sketch the trees and the daffodils,
Catch the breeze and the winter chills,
In colors on the snowy linen land."
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

@ankers70 As I said I am going to spend some time working with Don McLean's song and will reference you when I upload photos on this song. Hope this is ok for now. Many thanks for introducing me to this.
September 24th, 2025  
