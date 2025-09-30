Sign up
Previous
Photo 881
Crocheted Throw
My wife made this throw many years ago, it is very warm and to my mind a piece of art.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
4
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
3147
photos
64
followers
84
following
241% complete
874
875
876
877
878
879
880
881
121
122
123
880
124
125
881
126
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
28th September 2025 6:52am
Privacy
Public
Tags
throw
,
crochet
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely pattern and looks cosy.
September 30th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I love crochet blankets, that one is a beauty.
September 30th, 2025
JackieR
ace
That took hours to do
September 30th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
That is really lovely
September 30th, 2025
