Previous
Crocheted Throw by allsop
Photo 881

Crocheted Throw

My wife made this throw many years ago, it is very warm and to my mind a piece of art.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
241% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely pattern and looks cosy.
September 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love crochet blankets, that one is a beauty.
September 30th, 2025  
JackieR ace
That took hours to do
September 30th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
That is really lovely
September 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact