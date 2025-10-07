Previous
Rock, Stone, Metal by allsop
Photo 885

Rock, Stone, Metal

Liz challenged me to "do a still life of some sort" , I hope this meets the challenge.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
242% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@spanishliz Hope you like this one.
October 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact