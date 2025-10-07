Sign up
Previous
Photo 885
Rock, Stone, Metal
Liz challenged me to "do a still life of some sort" , I hope this meets the challenge.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details
Tags
stone
,
rock
,
still-life
,
lakshmi
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@spanishliz
Hope you like this one.
October 7th, 2025
