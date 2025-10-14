Previous
"Play with me" (Not a request) by allsop
Laura challenged me to capture movement, this little guy left me with no choice in whether or not to throw his ball!
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@la_photographic Here's one for your challenge.
October 14th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, love the way he is shaking his head!
October 14th, 2025  
