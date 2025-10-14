Sign up
Previous
Photo 887
"Play with me" (Not a request)
Laura challenged me to capture movement, this little guy left me with no choice in whether or not to throw his ball!
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
2
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
3172
photos
65
followers
85
following
243% complete
880
881
882
883
884
885
886
887
137
429
886
138
139
430
887
140
5
2
365
X70
14th October 2025 7:44am
Public
dog
,
movement
,
get-pushed-689
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@la_photographic
Here's one for your challenge.
October 14th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha, love the way he is shaking his head!
October 14th, 2025
