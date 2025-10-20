Sign up
Photo 890
Happy Diwali
Wishing all my Hindhu friends a very Happy Diwali
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
candle
,
flora
,
diwali
,
hindhuism
,
sculpturen
