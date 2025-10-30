All Souls Day

For Get Pushed this week Mary and I had reciprical challenges to somehow mark "All Souls Day" which occurs on November 2nd.

All Souls Day is the day when we remember with love, and varying rituals, all of our family members who have passed away. Some like the people of Mexico have parades, feasts and other elaborate celebrations to mark "The Day of the Dead". We in the UK are generally far more restrained and perhaps inhibited from such "improper goings on" as I heard one particular stuffy gentleman called them. Personally I wish we would find it in ourselves to at least celebrate this feast more generally than we do.

My own day consists of reading that great love poem The Song of Soloman, praying for those who I love and spending some quiet time just being thoughtful of my forbears.

The post card is of an icon by Peter Murphy in Hereford Cathedral of St. Anne (the mother of the Blessed Virgin Mary) Mary herself and Jesus.