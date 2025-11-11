Sign up
Previous
Photo 892
Bananas and other Fruit
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
2
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
3197
photos
64
followers
85
following
244% complete
885
886
887
888
889
890
891
892
152
153
154
155
891
156
157
892
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X70
Taken
11th November 2025 11:13pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
fruit
,
still life
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice healthy option. Hope all is well.
November 12th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
My Dad would love bananas that colour. I shudder at anything that is not just past green and only yellow!
November 12th, 2025
