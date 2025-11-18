Previous
Gnarled Tree by allsop
Gnarled Tree

I wonder just how old this tree is, the trunk is full of character, what stories this tree could tell!
Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I often wish trees could talk. They have lived so long and seen so much.
