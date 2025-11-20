Previous
Shadowy Gnome by allsop
Photo 900

Shadowy Gnome

April challenged me to "take a photo with a shadow as the subject." This little guy was begging me to take his photo!
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details

@aecasey April I hope this one meets your challenge.
November 20th, 2025  
