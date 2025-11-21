Sign up
Photo 901
Tranquility
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
1
1
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X70
Taken
13th November 2025 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
landscape
,
renishaw hall
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Gazing at this, I could get lost in it. The colours, the peacefulness... it's lovely.
November 21st, 2025
