I was going to use this as my 5+2 contribution this week but another member has already done something similar so I am posting it here and will come up with something different for 5+2. I thought of it when I read this phrase the meaning of which completely baffles me:
“We need a more blue-sky approach to homogenised organisational time-phases”
I like the photo though!
I have an unproven theory that this kind of usage has its origins in the decline of the teaching of Latin in our schools.
I believe "my bad" is a mild admission of fault, but in no way does it constitute an apology. It often seems to be accompanied by a mischievous smile or a shrug of the shoulders, so it doesn't seem a very deep form of regret.
You'll have me on "marshmellows" or "skelington" or "lemoncello" soon.....I start throwing things at the television screen when I hear any of those! I am becoming Victor Meldrew???
NB I like the pic!