What! by allsop
What!

I was going to use this as my 5+2 contribution this week but another member has already done something similar so I am posting it here and will come up with something different for 5+2. I thought of it when I read this phrase the meaning of which completely baffles me:

“We need a more blue-sky approach to homogenised organisational time-phases”
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Consultant-speak. Say it in a baffling way so that only those in the know have a clue what you are talking about, but you think it makes you sound super clever and exclusive.

I like the photo though!
November 27th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca The older I get the more this kind of thing seems to irritate me, why can't people speak plain English? Also what is the peppering of speech with the word "like" all about? It seems youngsters, and indeed some older folk cannot string together a coherent sentence without saying it a few times. Rant over.
November 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@allsop Don't get me started on "like" or "my bad" or any of that ilk! We have a perfectly good English language with understandable grammar within it. I suppose every generation creates their own variations, some more logical and palatable than others. If you live in my area, you hear the word "innit?" a great deal. If you can call that a word! Mutual ranting.
November 27th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca "my bad" is a sort of non-apology I think. When I confronted a teenager who had just vandalised my garden wall by towing the coping stone across the road he responded with "my bad" and no apology, apparently he thought that was enough.
I have an unproven theory that this kind of usage has its origins in the decline of the teaching of Latin in our schools.
November 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@allsop Interesting thought!
I believe "my bad" is a mild admission of fault, but in no way does it constitute an apology. It often seems to be accompanied by a mischievous smile or a shrug of the shoulders, so it doesn't seem a very deep form of regret.

You'll have me on "marshmellows" or "skelington" or "lemoncello" soon.....I start throwing things at the television screen when I hear any of those! I am becoming Victor Meldrew???
November 27th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
While we're ranting, I find the excessive use of the word 'so' a constant irritant, especially when it is spoken in a drawn out way as 'sooooo . . .' And don't start me on 'awesome'. An example is when an seemingly 11 year old counter attendant asks you for your name, and then responds with 'awesome' as though it's a huge achievement to remember your name!!

NB I like the pic!
November 27th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca Victor Meldrew along with Onslow and Mrs. Bucket are three of the greatest of all time TV characters.
November 27th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@ankers70 You are soooo right👍 (and pretty awesome as well).
November 27th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
😂!! And don't start me on emoji!! @allsop
November 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@ankers70 Oh yes, so is one. So is basically. And awesome....that made me laugh. An achievement to remember your name! A word that has lost its power methinks.
November 27th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@ankers70 @casablanca emojis together with social media speak constitutes a different language largely incomprehensible to anyone in the final quarter of their lives.
November 27th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Love it!
November 27th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
How about when you ask someone a question and the first thing they say is Honestly…………..no, I actually wanted you to lie 😂😂 @casablanca @ankers70
November 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@allsop Like the old joke, I thought LOL was lots of love and not laugh out loud. So I fall into the category of the mother who sent her daughter a text telling her that her grandma had died and finished it with LOL.....
November 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@kjarn Ha ha, so true!
November 27th, 2025  
